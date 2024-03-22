Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the latest on our snowy and colder weekend

BILLINGS — A strong winter storm will impact the area this weekend with the best snow possibilities Saturday evening through Sunday evening. And cold temperatures will stretch into the middle of next week.

Expect some overnight snow with an inch or two of accumulation scattered about the area. Plus freezing overnight will cause slick spots.

From 2-to-6 inches is expected for areas from Billings to the west. Averages of 6-to-10 inches could fall in Montana’s eastern-most counties.

A Winter Storm Watch will go in effect for Rosebud, Custer, Fallon, and Carter Counties, Saturday evening. This area has the potential of areas of heavy snow and wind creating blowing snow and perhaps near blizzard conditions.

There will be bands of snow across the area Friday, but not heavy accumulations are expected. However, some areas could melt and refreeze creating slick roads and sidewalks.

Friday’s temperatures will range from the 30s in eastern Montana, 40s west of Billings, to the 50s in some Wyoming locations. Temperatures will drop, and most of the area will be in the 20s and 30s for highs Sunday and Monday with lows in the single digits and teems.