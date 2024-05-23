Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the latest on our rain and mountain snow

BILLINGS — A strong spring weather system will trudge west to east across the area Thursday. Expect areas of heavy rain and wet heavy mountain snow with windy periods.

Rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are expected across much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming. A few locations could reach 2 inches through Thursday night. Above 5500 feet accumulating snow is possible. We could reach 1-2 feet above 7000 feet.

Cool Thursday with highs in the 40s and low 50s and mainly 30s overnight. Areas of frost, freeze and fog possible early Friday.

After brief drying Friday, another storm system will bring additional rain showers and mountain snow Saturday and Sunday. A periods of warmer and drier weather starts on Memorial Day.