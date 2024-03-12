Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is our best chance of rain and snow

BILLINGS — A series of Pacific disturbances will bring chances for showers and mountain snow and fluctuations in the temperatures. But one wave stands out.

Overnight temperatures remain mild, mainly into the mid to lower 30s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 50s to low 60s out ahead of a cold front.

Clouds will increase Tuesday evening, bringing a chance of widespread rain showers and higher elevation snow. There could be some travel concerns closer to the mountains through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will back off on Wednesday and Thursday with the best chance of rain through Wednesday morning. Highs will reach the mid-40s to low 50s Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

A quick rebound in temperatures on Friday will move readings well back up into the 50s before another disturbance brings scattered showers over the weekend. If the current pattern holds, we'll be in the mid-50s to mid-60s for highs by Monday.