Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is how the weather could affect your weekend

BILLINGS — A few showers in eastern Montana will end Friday evening. Temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the 20s to low 30s.

After warming to the upper 50s to mid-60s Saturday, a disturbance will track from west to east and bring showers and wind Saturday afternoon and night. Be aware of possible changes moving in quickly.

Most of the area has the potential for about 0.10" of precipitation with some areas around 0.20". The mountains should see a few inches of snow, and places closer to the mountains like Livingston, the red Lodge foothills, and Stor , Wyoming could see a rain/snow mix with some light accumulation possible.

Sunday is relatively quiet with highs in the 50s. Monday warms back to the upper 50s and mid-60s before another round of showers moves by.

Tuesday and Wednesday are showing strong signs of being windy with gusts in excess of 50 mph over a wide area of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.