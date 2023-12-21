Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes Winter just in time for the holidays

BILLINGS — Zonal flow will keep dry conditions and downslope flow will keep warmer-than-average temperatures in place through tomorrow.

Then come the changes...

A Pacific trough will drop through the area, bringing a chance of rain Saturday morning through the afternoon before transitioning to snow Saturday night through Christmas morning as colder air sweeps in. 1-2" of accumulation will be possible, especially across the mountains and foothills and southern Montana to northern Wyoming, so there is a chance for a White Christmas! (See attached graphic)

At this point, only minor impacts are expected for those traveling for the holidays. Roads will turn slick Saturday night and patchy blowing snow will also be possible around the Sheridan, WY area that evening. You'll definitely want to keep an eye on the forecast just in case any changes do come about as this system continues to evolve.

Winds will be breezy, maybe gusty at times (25-35 mph) around the western foothills, but nothing too strong is expected over the next few days.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s through tomorrow, 40s on Saturday, 30s on Sunday then 30s/40s Monday through Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s through tomorrow night, 20s on Saturday night, 10s/20s on Sunday night, 20s on Monday and Tuesday nights then 20s/30s on Wednesday night.

On a personal note, I'll be gone for the rest of the year, spending the holidays with family and friends, so I wanted to take this time to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May this joyous season bring you health, love, and peace that will last for many years to come. Blessings!

