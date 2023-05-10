Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes the rain to the east

BILLINGS — A strong storm system we have been expecting is rolling in Wednesday evening and looks like it could linger well into Saturday. An inch or more are of total rainfall over several days is expected, with 1 to 3 inches possible east of Billings through Montana and Wyoming.

Localized flooding is possible in heavier rain areas as rivers, creeks and streams rise. The mountains above 8,000 feet will likely see 6 to 12 inches of snowfall in the highest peaks.

Strong thunderstorms with large hails and damaging winds are possible through Wednesday evening over parts of southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming. Some storms will linger after dark, and pockets of heavy rain will continue to be a threat.

Highs will slip to the 50s and 60s through Sunday with most of the area with at least some chance of showers each day. The pattern quickly changes to 70s to low 80s from Monday onward.