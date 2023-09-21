Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes the rain and early fall cool down

BILLINGS — The cooler and wetter weather is finally here. It looks like it plans to stay through at least the early part of the weekend.

Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms are expected each day from Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will be cool enough for snow in the mountains above 9000 feet, and it could impact travel on the Beartooth Highway.

Showers will occur overnight Wednesday through Thursday, but the heaviest rain is expected Friday through Saturday morning. Most areas have a chance of seeing at least 1/2 inch of precipitation and many areas could see an inch or more. Areas around thunderstorms could see higher amounts causing ponding and minor flooding.

The high elevations of the Beartooth Mountains could see up to a foot of new snow. Along the Beartooth highway, some winter travel conditions could develop with possible delays or closures.

Temperatures will range from the 50s west of Billings to the 70s east of Billings Thursday. By Friday and again Saturday, most of the afternoon highs will be in the 60s. Overnight temperatures will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Expect a warm up beginning Monday and pushing into next week. Much of the area will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday and Tuesday.