Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes the rain

BILLING — A deep area of low pressure sliding along to our south will be streaming a good amount of moisture into the area through Saturday (and maybe Sunday morning) bringing a chance for flooding in eastern-southeastern MT and northeastern WY. We're pulling back a bit on projected rainfall totals, but up to 2.5" of rainfall is still possible. Billings, Harlowton, Red Lodge and Sheridan, WY could pick up an inch with most others areas getting less than half an inch.

This system is also bringing a chance for snow in the mountain with areas above 8,000 feet possibly getting between 4-8" of snow.

There will be enough instability to produce mainly weak thunderstorms today, but a few isolated storms could turn quite strong in southeastern MT and northeastern WY. With a MARGINAL risk, gusty winds, periods of heavy rain, lightning, and small hail will be possible if these storms do erupt. (See attached graphic)

Rain will move out Sunday morning with high pressure bringing dry conditions in for the early part of next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s today, 50s/60s tomorrow and Saturday, mainly 60s on Sunday, 60s/70s on Monday, mainly 70s on Tuesday then 70s/80s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s/50s tonight through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com