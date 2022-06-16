Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes the heat to end the week

Record daytime highs possible Friday and Saturday
7 Day AM Billings Thursday 6-16-22.png
Q2 Weather
7 Day AM Billings Thursday 6-16-22.png
Posted at 4:28 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 06:28:23-04

BILLINGS — High pressure brings dry conditions and lots of sunshine today as the warm-up begins to kick in. Record heat is possible on Friday and Saturday.

An upper low will push a chance of showers and thunderstorms into the area Sunday night into Monday along with cooler temperatures.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 80s today, mainly 90s tomorrow, 80s/90s on Saturday, 70s/80s on Sunday then mainly 70s early next week.

Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 50s tonight, 50s/60s Friday night and Saturday night, 50s on Sunday night then 40s/50s early next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119