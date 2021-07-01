Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes the heat, and it does not go away soon

BILLINGS — Fire weather concerns will be elevated on Thursday, due to hot and dry conditions, and increasing winds up to 35 mph. Use care with anything that could generate sparks.

Conditions will remain hot and dry through next week. Highs will reach the 90s to low 100s through Saturday, and mainly the 90s thereafter.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms develops each afternoon starting Thursday. Storms could cause downpours in small areas.

Lightning will increase wildfire risk, and gusty winds near storms could fan the flames of fire starts.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Variable light wind.

Thursday... Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Winds are light and variable. Isolated afternoon storms.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Friday... Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Isolated afternoon storms.

Friday Night... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Saturday... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

