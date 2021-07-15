Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heater is turned on again

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Here comes the heat!

Daytime highs will climb back into the 90s today and we’ll be looking at well above average daytime temperatures staying with us through at least the middle of next week. Latest outlooks are keeping us warmer and drier than normal through the summer.

Conditions will stay mostly dry across the region through early next week, but a few isolated showers are possible this evening turning more widely scattered tomorrow. With the daytime heating, a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up especially Friday. These storms could produce lightning increasing the fire risk. Not much rain expected from these storms.

It will be quite hazy this afternoon as southerly winds will bring smoke up from the Big Horn/Rosebud wildfires.

Highs will be in the mid 90s today and Friday then upper 90s to low 100s across the weekend into early next week.

Nightly lows will be in the mid 60s tonight through Saturday then upper 60s Sunday into early next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

