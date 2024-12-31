Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes the cold!

BILLINGS — The Tuesday morning commute will be a tricky one as much of the area will have to deal with slick, icy roads. Watch out for slick sidewalks, too. There is more light snow in the forecast through the afternoon with another half inch possible generally along and west of line from Lewistown down to Sheridan, WY. Eastern MT will stay mostly free of new snow.

High pressure will briefly bring dry conditions back into the area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon before light snow chances moves back in Wednesday night through Thursday, especially across the mountains and south-central Montana.

There is the potential for an even stronger winter weather system to push through Friday and Saturday that could bring another 2-4" to the lower elevations. Our western mountains could pick up over 6", especially along the western slopes.

It will be turning colder for the rest of the week as very frigid Canadian air sinks down across the region. Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday, mainly 20s on Wednesday, 10s and 20s on Thursday and Friday then mainly 20s across the weekend. Night time lows will be in the single digits and 10s for the rest of the week.

Some towns like Miles City, Ekalaka, Baker and other spots in eastern MT could see highs near zero with lows below zero by the end of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

