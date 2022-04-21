Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes that much-needed moisture

BILLINGS — An area of deep low pressure will begin to impact the area today with snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas this morning. There may even be a flurry or two around Billings.

Isolated rain showers move in later this evening in Yellowstone County and areas to the northeast with rain/snow across the Bighorns.

We start Friday off with more snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas with a shower or two in Billings and areas west. Heavier rain and snow begin to fall Friday afternoon west and southwest of Yellowstone County. Moderate rainfall kicks in Friday night across Billings with heavier rainfall to the east/southeast. A rumble of thunder is possible. Billings and areas east could get up to 1” of rain.

The rain transitions to wet snow early Saturday across the area with snow showers lasting through the day. Areas southwest, south, and east of Yellowstone County will see several inches of snowfall. (Red Lodge: 6-8”, Sheridan, WY: 3-4”, Miles City: 4-5”, Baker/Ekalaka: 8-12”)

High pressure returns to bring drier conditions Sunday into early next week with warmer daytime temperatures.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s today, 30s, 40s and 50s tomorrow and Saturday, 40s and 50s Sunday then 50s and 60s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight, then mainly 20s and 30s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com