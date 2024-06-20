Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes Summer!

BILLINGS — Welcome to Summer! (Arrives at 2:50 PM today)

The warming trend continues Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. We'll enjoy our fair share of sunshine with the area staying dry ahead of a trough that could bring showers and thunderstorms to the eastern side of the state late this afternoon into the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread on Friday with strong storms possible, especially southeast of Yellowstone County.

High pressure brings dry conditions for the first weekend of Summer with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday before reaching into the 80s and 90s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to early next week shows dry conditions with highs staying in the 80s and 90s. Outlooks still show warmer-than-average temperatures and not a lot of rain for the area through the end of June.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com