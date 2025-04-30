Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes a warm up. But how much rain will follow?

BILLINGS — A trough will bring scattered showers and some snow to higher elevations into Wednesday evening. There might be occasional thunderstorms until mid-evening, likely diminishing as nighttime approaches due to the loss of daytime heating.

On Thursday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms again, particularly in eastern Montana and north-central/northeast Wyoming. High pressure will build late Thursday night into Friday, leading to dry conditions for the end of the week.

Warm and dry weather is expected on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the 70s on Friday and rising to the 70s and lower 80s on Saturday. By Sunday, a change in the weather pattern will occur as a trough and low-pressure system develop in the southwestern US, which may bring precipitation back to the region.

The position of this system is still uncertain, particularly whether it will trend north or south, which could influence how much weather impacts our area. Current forecasts suggest a moderate chance of receiving around 0.20 inches of liquid precipitation from Sunday to Tuesday, with potential for higher amounts remaining uncertain but less likely.

Overall, active weather is expected to return early next week, with uncertainties regarding precipitation amounts and snow levels. In summary, expect a mix of showers and warmer temperatures at the end of this week, followed by potential rain and snow at the start of next week as the weather pattern shifts. Keep an eye on updates as conditions develop.