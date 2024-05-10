Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes a beautiful Mother's Day weekend

BILLINGS — Get ready for a beautiful weekend!

After a good soaking over the last few days, high pressure will bring mostly dry conditions Friday through Sunday with a good bit of sunshine, some clouds, and daytime highs warming up across the area. We can expect highs in the 60s and 70s today then mainly 70s (maybe 80s) across the weekend into early next week.

A quick disturbance could kick up very isolated showers and thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon into the evening. Low pressure with an associated cold front could bring isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com