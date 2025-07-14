Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here come the cooler and wetter days

BILLINGS — A cold weather system is moving in starting tonight. This will lead to temperatures dropping significantly below what is normal for this time of year and a lot of rain in the coming days.

Monday night, thunderstorms are likely to develop, especially in the western mountains, and they will spread east. Initially, these storms will be more windy than rainy, but will start to bring more rain as a cold front arrives later tonight. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

Tuesday, it will be cloudy and damp with initially light rain starting to increase, especially in the evening. The heaviest rain is expected between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Many areas are likely to get at least a quarter of an inch of rain, with some spots potentially getting over an inch.

Temperatures will be quite low, especially on Wednesday, with the possibility of breaking some cold temperature records. Snow levels will stay high, so any snowfall will mostly happen above 11,000 feet, meaning little impact on lower elevations.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will start to warm up again on Thursday, but more unsettled weather could return by the end of the weekend into early next week. So, if you're in the area, be prepared for cold and wet conditions over the next couple of days!