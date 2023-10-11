Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here are the places with the best chances for rain and snow

BILLINGS — Expect widespread lower elevation rain through Thursday evening, especially from Billings southward. Some of the higher elevations are under their first Winter Storm Warning of the season.

Mountain snow should end by Friday morning. Accumulations are expected above 6,000 feet with 10 to 18 inches over the highest peaks. Be prepared for wintry conditions if you have plans to be in the high country.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s, fairly typical for mid-October. Highs don't warm much above that with the clouds and rain.

As showers end, Friday remains cool with more 40s and 50s for highs. Clouds will decrease.

Saturday morning will be especially cool with lows mainly 25 to 25. But warmer and drier conditions develop with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s by Monday.