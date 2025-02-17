Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy snow possible through Tuesday

BILLINGS — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect over the area through Tuesday as heavy snow continues to fall across the region. Billings could pick up another 6-8" while over another foot could fall across the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies.

Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories are also in effect through Wednesday for portions of the area as a big blast of cold arctic air settles in over the next couple of days. We can expect daytime highs mainly in the single digits below and above zero through mid-week with overnight lows in the teens and 20s below zero. Wind chills could dip to 20 to 60 below zero with Wednesday morning being the coldest. Dress appropriately if you plan to be outside.

We anticipate the arctic front to move out by Thursday allowing temperatures to warm into the teens east to the 30s west. It will be much warmer Friday through the weekend with highs ranging from the 20s east to the 40s west some areas even flirting with 50 degrees by Sunday.

