Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy snow & much colder air coming Sunday & this week

BILLINGS — The first wave of snow was fairly light for Montana and Wyoming on Friday and Saturday, and that has come to an end. A much more impactful storm is taking shape now and will affect us for the next several days. If you can get an out-of-the-house errands or chores done this evening or early Sunday, it will be much more convenient to say the least.

Moisture from the Pacific will mix with very cold air from the Arctic Sunday and the first half of next week, and it will deliver another round of heavy snow to many areas of southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The snow will be the biggest weather factor Sunday and Monday, followed by dangerously cold air and wind chills Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for much of our area Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Lower elevations south and west of Yellowstone County could receive 6-12" of snow through Tuesday, with lesser amounts further north and east. Dangerously cold air and wind chills will then arrive Tuesday and Wednesday before a late-week "warm-up".