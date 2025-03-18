Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy snow in the mountains and foothills on Tuesday

BILLINGS — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across portions of the area as a deep low moves to the south of our region on Tuesday, bringing hefty amounts of snow to the mountains and foothills through the afternoon. The mountains could get well over a foot of snow while the foothills could add another 4" or more.

In the lower elevations, areas along and south of a line from Livingston to Billings to Ekalaka could pick up a couple of inches or more, especially the farther south you go toward the MT/WY line and beyond.

Some projections:

Red Lodge 8-12"

Alazada 6-8"

Broadus 4-6"

Cody 3-4"

Ekalaka 3-4"

Lodge Grass 2-3"

Lame Deer 2-3"

Billings 1-2"

Big Timber 1"

Along with slick and slushy roads, windy conditions could cause blowing snow leading to reduced visibility along I-90 from Crow Agency to Buffalo, WY and US-212 from Crow Agency to Alzada. Highway 14 through the Bighorns may become impassable.

High pressure brings dry conditions on Wednesday ahead of a Pacific trough that will bring chances for more mountain snow and lower elevation rain/snow Thursday into early Friday.

Winds will be strong Wednesday night through Thursday with gusts over 50 mph possible along the western foothills. Expect breezy conditions elsewhere.

We'll get a brief break from precipitation on Friday before our next Pacific trough moves through across the weekend. The mountains could pick up several inches of snow while rain will be light in the lower elevations.

Models suggest dry conditions for the early part of next week with warmer-than-average temperatures.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday, mainly 40s on Wednesday then 40s and 50s on Thursday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

