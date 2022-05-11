Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, wind and mountain snow

BILLINGS — While there is some threat from thunderstorms creating hail and wind especially in northern Wyoming and along the Montana state line with the Dakotas, heavy rain is the bigger concern.

Rain and mountain snow picks up from the south moving from Wyoming to northwest North Dakota in the next 24 hours. A few cells in southeast Montana, Wyoming and especially South Dakota could produce damaging winds and hail overnight.

Much of the area will see accumulations of a half-inch to an inch but the potential of two inches of rain or more could cause localized flooding, especially in northeast Montana. Conversely, other areas between Billings and Miles City could get significantly less depending on the track and speed of the low.

As the system moves area from the area, another wave moves from west to east Friday creating additional rain, thunderstorms, and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

We shift gears for the weekend. Highs will reach the 70s in much of the area from Sunday through Tuesday. Sunday is dry with scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.