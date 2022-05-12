Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow

BILLINGS — Rain will be with us through this evening. A few Isolated thunderstorms are possible. A good portion of the Q2 viewing area could get up to 1” of rainfall through tonight. East of Billings (including Miles City, Ekalaka, and Wibaux) could receive up to 1.5”. Minor flooding of streams and creeks and ponding on roads and highways will be possible. Use caution when driving.

I mentioned a few isolated thunderstorms are possible today. Some of these storms could contain brief downpours, lightning and even hail. Stay weather aware.

The Beartooths and Absarokas could get 6-12" of snow. The Bighorns and Pryors could receive less than 6”.

Another shot of energy will ripple through tomorrow bringing more rain showers along with mountain snow and gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. High pressure introduces drier conditions for the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s today, mainly 50s and 60s tomorrow then 60s and 70s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s and 40s through the weekend then 40s and 50s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com