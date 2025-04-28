Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain, snow, flooding and severe storms possible

BILLINGS — Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across south-central Montana through Sunday evening. These storms have produced heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail.

This spring storm system may bring significant precipitation, particularly to areas west and south of Billings, with 2 inches to 3.5 inches of rain within reach. There is a potential for foothill flooding due to the combination of rain falling on snow and melting snowpack.

Areas downstream of the Robertson Draw, American Fork, and Elk burn zones are particularly vulnerable. As rain continues throughout the evening, flash flooding may become a concern, especially over burn scars.

By Tuesday, a quick upper ridge will raise temperatures to the mid to upper 60s, followed by a trough bringing increased precipitation chances (40-70%) late Tuesday night into Wednesday, with diminishing chances by Wednesday evening.

Thursday to Saturday, an upper ridge will establish dry and warm conditions, but showers and thunderstorms may develop on Saturday as Pacific moisture moves in.

Sunday onward: An upper low may move into the Great Basin, potentially bringing more widespread precipitation. Current models indicate uncertainty regarding the exact path, requiring ongoing monitoring.