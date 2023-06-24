Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain remains a flooding threat

BILLINGS — Heavy rain has been creating areas of flooding and flash flooding. This will continue through Saturday.

Most of the forecast area is in a Moderate Risk for Excessive Rainfall. The remainder of the area is in a Slight Risk.

A Moderate Risk means there is at least a 40% risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance within 25 miles of a point. A Slight Risk means there is at least a 15% risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance within 25 miles of a point. Remain alert for rising water and Flash Flood Warnings.

Many locations during June have already seen 2 to 4 times more precipitation than normal. Many areas have seen damage from flooding and heavy rain earlier in the month.

Some areas are experiencing one to three inches of precipitation this weekend. These are impressive numbers by themselves for our area, but the saturated ground from earlier rains this month makes flooding and flash flooding much more likely.