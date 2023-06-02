Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain possible with storms

BILLINGS — Thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall will continue the chances for flash flooding through Friday. More moderate to heavy rainfall will extend the threat through early Saturday morning.

Up to 2.5 inches of localized rainfall is realistic, with heavier amounts possible in a few areas. The threat of flooding should subside by early Saturday morning.

A good portion of the area, including Yellowstone County (Billings) and surrounding counties are under a flood watch through Friday. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Burn scars form recent wildfires may experience flash flooding and debris flows.

If you encounter water over the road, turn around...don't drown!

