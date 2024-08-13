Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain, hail and wind possible with evening storms

BILLINGS — Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move east through the afternoon and evening Tuesday. The main threat is strong winds, but heavy rain and hail are threats mainly east of Billings.

Look for showers and weak thunderstorms to linger in far eastern Montana overnight into the morning hours Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms is possible Wednesday but less likely they will be strong to severe.

Temperatures will be a little cooler than average for Wednesday and Thursday, hitting highs in the 70s and 80s. Both days will have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the area will reach the 80s to mid-90s for highs over the weekend and mainly dry.