Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorm threat increases

BILLINGS — We are still on track for some areas of heavy rain Wednesday night through Thursday. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible.

Tuesday afternoon was highlighted by showers and thunderstorms of popped up randomly across the region. Most of the activity was to the North and West of Billings.

Things get relatively quiet overnight with lows dropping to the 30s closer to the mountains and 40s elsewhere. Showers and thunderstorms will quiet down with the setting sun.

Wednesday starts off quiet enough, and temperatures rise into the 60s to low 70s but the clouds will increase as more moisture streams into the region. By the afternoon and certainly by the evening showers and thunderstorms will develop.

The southeastern corner of Montana leading into Wyoming and South Dakota will be more prone toward storms that could produce larger hail and damaging winds. Scattered isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected elsewhere increasing overnight.

Thursday/Friday have good potential for rain. Some areas to the North and West of Billings could pick up over an inch of total rainfall through the period.

The heaviest rain is expected in areas East of Billings and Yellowstone County where 2 to 3 inches of total rainfall are possible. This could cause areas of localized flooding with ditches and culverts becoming full and overflowing roadways.

Streams and creeks are expected to rise in these areas, with some bank erosion possible. Use care around these fast and cold running waterways.

Showers will linger through Saturday morning, but a warmer drier pattern starts to develop for the rest of the weekend and early next week.

