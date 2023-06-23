Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain and severe storms

BILLINGS — After a quiet Thursday, unsettled weather is back on track for the area today and tomorrow. Abundant moisture coming up from the Gulf will bring a lot of rainfall to the area with 1-2" possible (higher in some isolated spots) through Sunday morning. This will bring a concern for flooding. Rivers and streams could overflow and watch out for water covered roads.

There's also a chance of severe storms especially east and southeast of Yellowstone county late morning through late tonight. Threats will include damaging winds up to 80 mph and golfball-size hail. Can't rule out the possibility of tornado activity especially in those brown shaded areas. *see attached graphic

Things will calm down a bit on Sunday and Monday, but a smaller chance of more showers and thunderstorms remains. Daily showers and thunderstorms will be possible next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today and tomorrow then mainly 70s Sunday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s/50s through next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com