Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain and its consequences on the way

BILLINGS — A few stray showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days, but heavy rain is expected from late Wednesday through Friday. This will bring a chance of flooding to some of the area.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms paid Monday evening, but will be followed by another round that will kick across the area on Tuesday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the 40s, and highs Tuesday mainly in the mid to lower 70s.

Wednesday starts off fairly quiet, with highs hitting the mid 60s to mid 70s, the clouds increase Wednesday night as the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases.

At this point, the risk of severe storms with damaging winds and larger hail does not look high, but the risk of thunderstorms in areas of heavy rain could continue even overnight.

Rain is very likely on Thursday with continued rain showers Friday and Saturday morning. Much of the area could receive a total of 1 to 2 inches of precipitation, and areas in the Eastern plains could reach as high as 4 inches.

Rain falling on snow in the mountain foothills will also increase the risk of localized flooding and rising streams and creeks.

Heavy precipitation could fill ditches and culverts, and cause some flow oveR roadways. Stream banks can also suffer from erosion and give way.

Significant rises and streams and creeks could continue through the weekend as runoff take a while to move off the mountains. Some areas could reach low flood stage early next week.

