Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain and flash flooding possible today

BILLINGS — A Flood Watch remains in effect for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area through this evening as showers, including some very heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms will continue to affect the region. No severe weather is anticipated, but some storms could turn strong producing strong winds, lightning, and small hail to go along with rounds of heavy rain that could push up to 2" in accumulation in some spots. Those in flood prone areas, including burn scars, should remain alert over the next few days.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms remains with us through the weekend and into early next week.

Daytime highs will be range from the 50s to 70s today, 60s/70s on Saturday, mainly 70s on Sunday then 70s/80s through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com