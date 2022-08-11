Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain and damaging winds possible

FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING AUG 11, 2022
Posted at 5:23 PM, Aug 11, 2022
BILLINGS — Summertime temperatures persist despite periods of clouds. Afternoon and evening storms will create pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts could be up to 50 mph.

Highs stay mainly 85-95 for most of the area through the extended forecast with lows of 55 to 65 widespread. Most areas stay warmer than mid-August averages.

With an abundance of moisture in the atmosphere, any thunderstorms that develop have the potential for pockets of heavy rain. Localized areas of street flooding and quickly rising streams and creeks are a concern.

The higher elevations of northern Wyoming will be more prone to storms, and that could cause heavy runoff in the foothills and valleys.

