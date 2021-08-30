Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heating up then cooling down

BILLINGS — Good morning.

High pressure will keep conditions warm and dry today and tomorrow. Downslope flow with deliver pre-frontal heating Tuesday giving us the hottest daytime temperatures for the week before a cold front drops daytime highs down below average for the rest of the week.

Mid-level flow from the south/southwest will push wildfire smoke back across the area today, but still only expecting light surface smoke for the most part. Air quality should be fair for most of the day.

There won’t be a lot of moisture to play with this week, but there could be just enough to allow for daily showers Wednesday through the weekend in southeast Montana.

Speaking of lack of moisture, with relative humidity dropping into the teens along with gusty winds, there will be elevated fire conditions on Tuesday. Be careful not to cause any sparks.

Highs will mainly be in mid 80s to low 90s today, upper 80s to mid 90s tomorrow then low to mid 70s through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s through the weekend as well.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

