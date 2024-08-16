Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heating up across the weekend

BILLINGS — TGIF!

Daytime temperatures are on the rise with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Friday and Saturday then low to mid 90s Sunday through the middle of next week. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into the evening with some storms possibly turning strong, especially in southeast MT. Gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall will be possible with any storms that pop up.

Skies will be hazy on Friday as wildfire smoke thickens up a bit. This will affect air quality and could pose problems for those with respiratory ailments.

High pressure builds in on Saturday, bringing mainly dry conditions to the area, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are not out of the question. More moisture begins to stream into the area Saturday night into Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Isolated strong thunderstorms could pop up on Sunday. Be sure to stay weather aware if you plan to be outdoors.

More energy will sweep through on Monday, bringing a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms west of Yellowstone County, especially across the mountains. Keeping a slight chance of daily isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the rest of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

