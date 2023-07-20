Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heating up!

BILLINGS — Daytime highs get back to around seasonal this afternoon before the heat cranks up heading into the weekend. Don't forget the sunscreen as there will be lots of sunshine again today as high pressure keeps dry conditions in place. A few weak disturbances may produce rain showers today and tomorrow in the mountains and foothills.

Canadian wildfire smoke shouldn't be an issue for most of the population today but still could be an issue for those with breathing issues. You'll want to monitor the situation before heading outside. Surface smoke should remain light.

Billings has yet to reach the 100 degree mark this summer but there is a decent chance Saturday through Monday as the heat really kicks in. Be sure to stay hydrated if you plan to be outside for a lengthy period of time.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s today, 80s/90s tomorrow then 90s across the weekend with a few 100s possible Saturday through Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight, 50s/60s tomorrow night then mainly 60s across the weekend into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com