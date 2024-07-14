Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heat will ease but not retreat for long

BILLINGS — Temperatures give us a little bit of relief early in the week, but the heat isn't done yet. An isolated thunderstorms will increase wildfire risk.

Monday, Tuesday and for portions of the region, Wednesday will be cooler with slightly higher humidity. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, but daytime highs will be in the 80s and 90s, or about 10° cooler than much of the weekend.

But as the high-pressure ridge continues to push in midweek afternoon temperatures will return to the 90s and possibly some triple digits. Grasses have been. Drying out, so the possibility of seeing Fire spread quickly will increase.

With some lingering storms around on Sunday evening, it looks like things will back off a little for Monday. But overall, at least a slight risk of storms will persist each day through the work week.

Use caution anywhere a flame or spark is involved, And don't take the slight cool down for granted. Take care of yourself and others in the heat.