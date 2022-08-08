Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heat then storms popping up this week

BILLINGS — Highs climb to the mid-to-upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. More moisture streaming in from the monsoonal flow brings in afternoon storms starting Thursday.

A low moving through Canada temporarily squashes our high pressure ridge and at least slows our warm up through Tuesday. Highs stay mainly in the 90s with mainly light winds and sunshine.

A high pressure area builds Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures peak in the mid-90s to low 100s. More moisture streaming up from the 4-corners region of the southwest U-S give us the fuel for afternoon and evening storms starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

That additional moisture helps to raise the humidity a bit, keeping the temperatures and fire conditions at least somewhat lower. But use care with sparks and flame, and remember to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors in the hottest part of the day, and use sunscreen.