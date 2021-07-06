Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heat returning

BILLINGS — Good morning.

After enjoying cooler daytime highs yesterday, the heat returns to push the temperatures back up into the 90s starting today with Wednesday aiming to be the hottest day of the work week as daytime highs approach 100°.

Several disturbances will jet through the area helping to kick up more isolated showers today and tomorrow. With the warmer air, instability will be on the rise allowing for isolated thunderstorms to pop up from central to eastern Montana down into northeastern Wyoming. Some of these storms could deliver heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail.

Another disturbance, along with a cold front, is expected to ripple through on Thursday keeping chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. We hold on to a chance of showers Friday as daytime temperatures cool down to near seasonal.

A return to hotter and drier conditions is expected across the weekend with Sunday flirting with 100°.

Rain totals for most of the area looks to be minimal through Saturday morning with the best chance of accumulation north and east of Yellowstone County.

Today's highs will be in the low 90s, upper 90s Wednesday, mid 90s Thursday, mid 80s Friday, low 90s Saturday then upper 90s Sunday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 60s.

Keep smiling,

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

