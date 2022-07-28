Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heat makes a comeback

BILLINGS — Building high pressure will keep the area mostly free of rain through early next week, but a few weak pulses of energy could kick up a storm or two storms on Friday.

It’s getting warmer with many spots reaching the mid to upper 80s with even a few 90s possible this afternoon. The heat really starts to ramp up on Friday with many towns hitting the low to mid 90s. Weekend highs will hover around the mid to upper 90s. Some spots could reach into the low 100s on Monday. A few records will be in jeopardy.

Air quality will be good today as smoke from the Idaho wildfire should be not be an issue. Still, those with respiratory issues should remain cautious.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, mainly 90s tomorrow then 90s across the weekend into early next week.

Expecting nighttime lows to stay mostly in the 50s/60s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com