Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heat and smoke are both increasing

BILLINGS — Canadian wildfire smoke will flow into Montana and Wyoming early this weekend reducing visibility and affecting air quality. Temperatures get hotter starting Sunday, deflecting some of the smoke.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday are lower in frequency and strength compared to Thursday. But some storms still contain gusty winds.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, which is close to the mid-July average. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm almost anywhere in our area Saturday afternoon or evening.

Northwest winds will funnel in smoke from Canadian wildfires through at least Saturday night. High temperatures will warm through Monday, reaching the upper 90s in parts of south-central Montana on Monday.

