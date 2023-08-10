Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heading into a quiet stretch

BILLINGS — A passing cold front brought rain overnight and some showers could linger this morning. A few isolated thunderstorms may pop up this afternoon but high pressure should keep things mainly dry through the weekend and into the early part of next week. A few quick disturbances could kick up showers during the heat of the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, though.

Westerly flow will push wildfire smoke into the area starting this afternoon. The smoke could linger into the weekend. Be sure to monitor the air quality if you have respiratory ailments.

It will cool down just a bit over the next couple of days behind that cold front but daytime highs will warm back up on Saturday with some areas pushing into the 90s. A brief cool down comes on Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Expecting lots of sunshine for the weekend events (fair, air show, etc.) so don't forget the sunscreen and be sure to stay hydrated.

A quick look at next week shows a hot start on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s before cooler daytime temperatures move in by the middle of the week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today and tomorrow, 80s/90s on Saturday, 70/80s on Sunday, 80s/90s Monday and Tuesday then 80s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com