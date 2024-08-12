Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hazy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Eastern Montana is waking up to dense fog this morning. Visibility could dip below a 1/2 mile through 9 AM, so use caution while commuting.

The warming trend continues on Monday with highs reaching into the mid 80s to near 90°. A shortwave disturbance pushes through by the afternoon, bringing a chance of a scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening.

Daytime highs will stay in the mid 80s to near 90° on Tuesday with another shortwave disturbance moving through the area, keeping a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. There will be a little more instability this time around, so strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds, hail, and brief periods of heavy rainfall are possible.

There's a better opportunity for widespread rain on Wednesday. A cold front moving through Tuesday night will cool daytime temperatures down into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

High pressure will bring mostly dry conditions on Thursday ahead of another disturbance that will move through late Thursday night into early Friday, bringing a slight chance of rain. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s before warming up into the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday.

Holding on to a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms across the weekend with highs in the mid 80s to around 90°.

Expect hazy skies over the next couple of days due smoke coming from the western wildfires. Air quality should be passable for the general population. Those sensitive to smoke should check air quality before stepping outside.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com