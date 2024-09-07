Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hazy sunshine with more heat on Sunday; changes ahead

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure remains in control of the weather pattern over Montana and Wyoming, and that brought plenty of sunshine and above-average warmth to our region on Saturday. It will also deliver great weather for Saturday's game in Bozeman between the Bobcats and the Maine Black Bears.

We can expect more areas of smoke and haze to move from west to east across the state on Sunday, but we'll still have a lot of sun. We will have a few clouds late Sunday as a small area of low pressure moves over the northern Rockies, and that disturbance will push past on Monday, raising our fire danger with gusty wind.

Tuesday we'll briefly be between waves with a partly cloudy sky and continued warmer than average weather. A deeper trough of low pressure will move over Montana and Wyoming the second half of next week, and it will bring more clouds, gusty wind, cooler air, and a better chance of showers late next Thursday and Friday.