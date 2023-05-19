Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hazy sunshine, Getting warmer

BILLINGS — It will be a quiet weekend as high pressure continues to build in keeping dry conditions in place. Having said that, a few small disturbances out ahead of a Pacific trough could give us a few sprinkles on Saturday. Maybe even a thunderstorm in the warmth of the afternoon. That trough looks to pass through by Monday night, so we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday followed by a slight chance Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flow aloft will keep filtering Canadian wildfire smoke into the area today, so expect hazy skies. Luckily, surface winds look to shift in from the east-southeast so air quality could improve at ground level. Still, use caution when going outdoors if you have breathing issues. Smoke may thicken up at the surface across the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today, 70s/80s across the weekend through Tuesday then mainly 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight and Saturday night then mainly 50s across the weekend into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com