Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hazy on Sunday with scattered showers & thunderstorms

BILLINGS — We had scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up over the higher terrain of Montana and Wyoming Saturday afternoon and evening, but the active weather will go to bed before midnight tonight, and we'll just have lingering clouds and areas of smoke and haze Sunday morning.

A small area of low pressure will move over the northern Rockies on Sunday, bringing another chance of showers and thunderstorms along with lightning strikes and gusty wind. Be mindful to not start any fires of your own. Rain amounts will be limited, and we'll still have smoke to deal with.

We'll have a brief break from the active weather Monday with a small ridge of high pressure overhead and more heat. Another trough of low pressure will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday along with breezes. The last day of July and first few days of August will deliver more heat.