Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hazy, isolated afternoon thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Spotty to isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today and tomorrow as a weak cold front approaches the area. The front will pass through Thursday night into Friday.

The cold front won’t cool us down much, but it will help keep daytime highs from reaching extreme levels Friday and Saturday. Still, it will stay quite hot. Drier air moves in behind the front making for very dry conditions Friday through the weekend.

It’s a hazy start this morning, but the surface smoke looks to be lighter than yesterday. Air quality should be fair today.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s through the early next week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the mid to upper 60s through the early next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

