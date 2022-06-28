Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gusty winds around thunderstorms Tuesday evening

Storms Tuesday evening will not be widespread. But the ones that develop could produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Small hail and pockets of heavy rain have also been reported.

Temperatures early Wednesday will be mainly in the 50s as the sky clears through the late evening and overnight. Highs rise to the 80s with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Extreme southeast Montana is favored for some strong to severe storms with strong winds again being the biggest threat.

Thursday is cooler with highs in the 70s. Friday through Independence Day on Monday, most highs will be in the 80s and lows favoring 50s to low 60s. Isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will pop up each day.