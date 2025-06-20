Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gusty wind with late showers and t'storms on Saturday

BILLINGS — Spring ends and summer begins this evening for Montana and Wyoming, but we aren't yet done with our stormy springlike weather, or even the snowy winterlike weather in our mountains. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, the strongest of which will be in our far eastern counties.

Saturday will be another breezy to windy day, but much of the day will be dry for our parts of Montana and Wyoming. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again pop up late Saturday afternoon and evening, but much better chances are coming on Sunday as the center of a Pacific storm moves overhead. Western Montana will get even more.

Sunday will be much cooler with lower elevation rain and thunderstorms along with snow in the mountains. The Absarokas and Beartooths will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from Saturday evening through Sunday evening with up to 6 inches of snow possible. We'll warm up next week with shower and thunderstorm chances late next week, too.