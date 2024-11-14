Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gusty wind on Thursday with more mild sunshine

BILLINGS — A lot of clouds moved over Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday with plenty of gusty wind, but little to no rain or snow in our part of the world. A Wind Advisory continues through late Thursday morning in the Livingston area, where wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will still be possible.

It won't be quite as windy on Thursday, but we will still have breezy to windy weather in many areas. We'll also have plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures mainly in the 50s for perhaps only one more day in the short term, as our weather pattern gets much more active going forward.

One trough of low pressure will move over the Rockies Friday and Saturday, and that will bring a better chance for lower elevation snow by Saturday morning. Snow levels could fall as low as 3,000 feet. We will have more sun and breezes Sunday, another chance of showers Monday, and gusty wind next week.