Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gusty wind on Thursday with late PM rain/thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Most of us in Montana and Wyoming had a break from our active weather pattern on Wednesday, but isolated rain showers still popped up in the afternoon. We can expect decreasing clouds overnight and a little cooler start on Thursday, with lows for most of our region in the 30s and 40s.

After quieter Thursday morning weather, we can expect increasing clouds throughout the day along with gusty wind in advance of a small disturbance moving over the Northern Rockies. We'll stay dry most of Thursday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday evening.

Friday will be a seasonable day with isolated showers and moderate breezes. Another small trough of low pressure will bring scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. The entire Memorial Day weekend will not be a washout, however. Memorial Day Monday will be warmer with light breezes.